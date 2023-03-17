The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team ended their three-game losing streak with a 17-14 victory over Colorado College Tigers on Wednesday evening, March 15th. Attackers Hailey Betch and Bella Dunigan were the stars of the show as they combined for nine goals to ensure the Seahawks secured a much-needed win. Bella Dunigan at Colorado College (3.15.23) Credit: Charlie Lengal

The game was evenly contested from the start, with the Tigers opening the game with a 4-1 run. However, the Seahawks managed to keep the game close and tied the score at 8-8 before halftime, with Dunigan scoring three goals off three Mortimer passes.

The second half was just as intense, with both teams exchanging goals and taking turns to lead. St. Mary’s College took the lead for the first time in the game at 10-9, and after a back-and-forth battle, they were able to stretch their lead to 17-13 with only 1:21 left in the game. The Tigers scored one more goal, but it was not enough as the Seahawks secured the victory.

St. Mary’s College posted a 39-30 shot advantage, while Mortimer and first-year defender Carsyn Smith each scooped up a game-high four loose balls. However, the Tigers edged the visitors, 18-16, in draw controls, with Devon Ortman winning a game-best nine draws.

Betch led all scorers with five goals and six points, while Dunigan put up a career-best four goals. Mortimer finished with a career-tying three assists plus one goal, and Davison grabbed a career-tying six draw controls and added two goals.

The Seahawks will next take on Mary Washington on March 29th in Fredericksburg, Virginia.