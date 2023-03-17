If you’re looking for a new dessert to impress your guests, look no further than the Arkansas Possum Pie. This delicious dessert is made up of three different layers and topped with crunchy pecans and chocolate syrup. While the name might be a bit misleading, this dessert is anything but unappetizing.

To make the crust, melt 3/4 cup of butter in a saucepan, then add 1 1/2 cups of flour, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, and 1 1/2 cups of crushed pecans. Stir to combine and press the mixture into a 9 1/2-inch deep pie plate. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 F until the crust begins to brown. Allow it to cool completely before moving on to the next layer.

For the cream cheese layer, mix 12 ounces of softened cream cheese until it is creamy. Add 1 cup of powdered sugar and 4 tablespoons of heavy cream, then mix until smooth. Spread this over the cooled pecan crust and refrigerate.

To make the pudding layer, whisk 3 egg yolks in a bowl, then whisk in 2 cups of whole milk. In a separate bowl, whisk together 1 cup of sugar, 1/3 cup of cocoa powder, 3 tablespoons of cornstarch, 2 tablespoons of flour, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the egg mixture and dry mixture to a saucepan over medium heat and stir. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, stirring until the butter is melted. Pour the pudding mixture into a separate pie pan and cover it with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Once cooled, add it on top of the cream cheese layer and spread it evenly. Refrigerate the pie overnight.

To make the whipped cream topping, add 1 cup of heavy whipping cream, 4 tablespoons of powdered sugar, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract to a mixer. Beat to combine, then add the whipped topping to the top of the chilled pie. Drizzle with chocolate syrup and sprinkle with chopped pecans.

Ingredients: Crust:

3/4 cup butter

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cups pecans, crushed

Cream Cheese Layer:

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

4 tablespoons heavy cream

Pudding Layer:

3 egg yolks

2 cups whole milk

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup cocoa powder

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped Cream Topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Chocolate Syrup 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Yields: 8 servings