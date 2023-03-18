If you’re looking for a new furry friend, look no further than Bunnie, an 8-month-old white and brown female Domestic Shorthair mix who is looking for her forever home.

Bunnie is a sweet and affectionate kitten who loves to play and cuddle. She has been spayed and is up to date on all of her vaccinations. At 7.5 pounds, she is the perfect size for a lap cat.

If you are interested in adopting Bunnie or would like more information about her, please contact the Charles County Animal Care Center at 301-932-1713 or via email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org. The Animal Care Center is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD 20637.

At the Animal Care Center, you’ll find a team of dedicated professionals who are passionate about helping animals find their forever homes. In addition to Bunnie, there are many other cats, dogs, and other animals available for adoption.