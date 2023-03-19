On March 18, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., Company 2 (Engine 21, Squad 2, Chief 2-A Holzberger, and Chief 2-B Helms) responded to a working garage fire in Lusby, MD. However, when the crews from other companies arrived in the 11600 block of Cowpoke Circle, they discovered that the fire had extended to the second floor of a single-family home.

Engine 21 quickly deployed a line from the street to reach the house and worked closely with Chief 2-B inside the location. Meanwhile, the crew from Squad 2 conducted the primary search and secured all utilities. Chief 2-A was assigned as the Interior Operations officer by the Incident Commander, Chief 7-B Schooley. Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

Unfortunately, one civilian was flown to the hospital from the location. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Engine 7 was dispatched Mutual Aid to Calvert County, in the 11600 block of Cowpoke Circle for the House Fire. Engine 72 and Chief 7A responded shortly after dispatch with seven volunteers. The first arriving units from Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department found a two-story single-family home with fire showing from the garage. Engine 72 arrived on the scene, picking up Prince Frederick Engine 21’s line, with the crew assisting on the second floor with extinguishing and opening up. Engine 72 operated for approximately 30 minutes before returning to service. The crew returned to quarters at 6:20 p.m.

It is important to note that mutual aid is a cooperative agreement between different jurisdictions that enables them to provide assistance to one another during emergencies.