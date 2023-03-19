Isiah Denzel Washington, age 19 of Hollywood Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

On Friday, March 17, 2023, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a strong-armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy in Hollywood at approximately 11:13 am. A female victim reported that a male had thrown her to the ground and stolen her vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Isiah Denzel Washington, age 19, of Hollywood, was found driving the stolen vehicle on Rt. 5 in Mechanicsville a short time later. He was immediately arrested and charged with robbery, carjacking, first-degree assault, and several other violations.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to treat injuries sustained during the robbery. A second male who was present at the scene was questioned but was determined to have no involvement in the incident.

Washington is incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown with pending criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

This incident reminds you to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings while in public places. If you witness any suspicious activity, please get in touch with law enforcement immediately.