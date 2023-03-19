The Maryland State Police Crash Team is currently investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Anne Arundel County. The incident occurred on the outerloop of I-695, west of MD 295, in Linthicum Heights, shortly after 9:20 p.m. last night.

According to reports, a black Mazda CX-5 driven by Deja Sharvon May, 26, of Baltimore, was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the location. May had a six-year-old passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The child was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of a Kia Optima involved in the crash was also transported to St. Agnes Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. The third vehicle involved was an Acura MDX, and there were no reported injuries from that vehicle.

Following the three-vehicle crash, May jumped over the concrete jersey wall for reasons unknown at this time and ran into oncoming traffic on the innerloop of I-695. May was subsequently struck in lane 2 by a white 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Ivan Dennis Wade IV, 46, of Waldorf. Wade remained on the scene and sustained no reported injuries from the crash.

May was transported from the scene to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack and Annapolis Barrack responded to the scene, and officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department also responded to assist. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration provided assistance with detours and road closures.

The three-vehicle crash is currently being investigated by troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack, while the Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the fatal pedestrian crash investigation.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. The investigation is ongoing.