It’s been an exciting week for Oasis Fresh Foods Market as the team celebrated several symbolic yet crucial moments in their journey towards opening Indian Head’s first grocery store in a quarter-century.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin visited Indian Head and toured the grocery store and ice cream shop site, as well as the area in the back that will feature a special community garden. Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin introduced Cardin, who shared his thoughts on the project, expressing enthusiasm for its potential benefits to the town.

The senator presented the Oasis team with a ceremonial check, symbolizing the federal funding that helped make the project possible. Cardin was one of many lawmakers at federal, state, and local levels who first championed this effort.

Theo Best, Kevin Butler, Capt Copeland (NSF), Michelle DeSoto, Jame Toribio, John Flatley, Mayor Paulin, Sandy Washington, Mark Steele, Senator Cardin, Anthony Olekson, Marilyn Steele, Dean Wilkerson, Rob Brough and Pam Frank Senator Ben Cardin with Oasis owners Mark and Marilyn Steele.

During the visit, digital renderings of Oasis Fresh Foods Market and Papaleo’s Ice Cream were unveiled, courtesy of CMI General Contractors. The renderings motivated the Oasis team to continue dreaming big as they go through the process of bringing Oasis and Papaleo’s to life.

The next day, the Oasis Advisory Council gathered to formally “break ground” on the renovation project. Indian Head Mayor Paulin joined Oasis owners Mark and Marilyn Steele in sinking the first shovels into the dirt, marking the symbolic start to a period of increasing activity and progress on the site.

Jack Steele, Matt Martin, Craig Sewell, Aprol Richardson, Michelle DeSoto, Pam Frank, Sandy Washington, Anthony Olekson, Rob Brough, Brandon Paulin, John Flatley, Marilyn and Mark Steele

The Oasis team has been fortunate to benefit from the wisdom and guidance of so many community leaders invested in the success of this venture and the future of their town. Thanks to their partners at CMI General Contractors, who have a strong plan in place, Oasis Fresh Foods Market is expected to open its doors this year.

The community garden, which will play a vital role in bringing the community together, also has new digital renderings thanks to The Outdoor Living Company. With these milestones achieved, the Oasis Fresh Foods Market team is one step closer to realizing their dream of bringing a grocery store to Indian Head after a 25-year hiatus.