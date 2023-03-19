The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Baseball Team hosted the Wells College Express for a United East Conference Doubleheader on March 18. The Seahawks took game one with a score of 21-8, while the Express rallied to win game two with a final score of 7-4.

In game one, the Seahawks came out strong, jumping to a 7-0 lead after the first inning. They continued to dominate with their most impressive offensive showing of the season in the fourth inning, scoring 10 runs off of eight hits. The Seahawks also showed off their base running skills, stealing multiple bases throughout the game. Garrett Pullium finished with two RBIs off of four hits, while George Berbakos contributed three RBIs and three hits.

Trevor Smith pitched for the Seahawks, going five innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out four batters. Jack Overton and Ethan Gray also came on in relief for the Seahawks.

In game two, offense was harder to come by for both teams, with the Express leading 2-1 after three innings. Although the Seahawks rallied in the eighth inning, the Express held on to win the game 7-4. Chase O’Dell led the Seahawks with two hits and two RBIs, while Trevor Smith finished with a hit and two RBIs.

Tommy Brill pitched 6.1 innings for the Seahawks, giving up five earned runs and striking out three batters. Nick Russo, Ryder Chalk, and Jake Sandridge also came on in relief for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks will face off against Lancaster Bible College on March 24 in Lancaster, PA.