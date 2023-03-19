St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s lacrosse team doubled up SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles, 12-6, on Saturday afternoon, March 18th. The Seahawks’ balanced attack helped them get back to the win column for the non-conference victory.

The first quarter was slow, and both teams struggled with their offense, scoring just two goals on 18 shots. Brockport’s first goal in the second quarter put them ahead of St. Mary’s 2-1. However, the Seahawks found their stride, scoring five consecutive goals from five different players to take the lead, 6-2, with 4:49 left in the first half. Golden Eagles’ Nate Askin managed to score with 18 seconds left, and the first half ended with a score of 6-3 in favor of the Seahawks.

Brockport came back strong in the third quarter, with Askin scoring 35 seconds in, sparking a quick 2-0 run by the visitors, and closing the gap to 6-5 at 10:46. Jhovanny Olivares also scored for Brockport. After that, it was all St. Mary’s as the Seahawks put together another 5-0 run over the next eight minutes and 23 seconds to lead 11-5 with 12:21 left in the game. Askin completed his hat trick with his third goal of the day at 9:08 for the Golden Eagles’ final tally. Senior attackman Walker Krizman joined the scoring with his 20th goal of the season with 6:01 left. Brockport struggled to generate offense in the final minutes, turning the ball over four times, with just one offensive opportunity that was denied by senior goalie Ben Robertson.

Mitch Boudreau vs. Brockport (3.18.23) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s dominated the shots, 45-28, and ground balls, 33-14. Senior Mitch Boudreau grabbed a game-best 11 loose balls as he won 13-of-19 face-offs. The Seahawks caused 13 of Brockport’s 22 turnovers, with junior defenseman Ethan Little leading the way with a career-best four forced turnovers.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes: Attackmen Aiden Doyle and Keegan Preis led the Seahawks with three points each. Doyle tallied two goals and one assist, while Preis had a goal and two assists. Midfielders PJ Fenchak and Drew Goldscheider contributed two goals each in the win, with this being a career-tying effort for Goldscheider. Sophomore defensive midfielder Quinnten Hatfield came up big for the Seahawks with career-bests of six ground balls and two caused turnovers. Robertson finished the game with 10 saves as St. Mary’s snapped its two-game skid.

Brockport Game Notes: Askin put up three goals to lead the Golden Eagles, while Ryan McCarthy tacked on two. Cameron Kuzniar stood strong in goal, coming up with 17 saves.

The Seahawks will next face Bridgewater (Va.) on March 25th at St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium at 4:00 p.m.