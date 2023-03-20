I can. I will. I must. Watch me! These powerful words are what drive Desiree’ Whitener to keep striving for excellence and success in her personal life and professional career. A constant reminder in the form of an engraved bracelet gifted by her mother to always do her best, continue learning and explore all possibilities, Whitener applies that mantra to her work. Through her talents and skills as an electrical engineer at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), Whitener demonstrates her dedication to supporting the fleet and warfighter every day.

Washington D.C. native and Dahlgren engineer, Jasmine Whitener, has been commended by department leadership for her technical knowledge, leadership capabilities, and numerous contributions to radar and sensor systems. Whitener’s interest in mathematics and science at an early age, and encouragement from her mother, led her to pursue electrical engineering as a field of study.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division highlights engineer Desiree Whitener for her outstanding leadership, knowledge and technical contributions to sensors and radar systems. Whitener currently supports the Marine Corps with the Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar Program Management Office as lead engineer for Naval Integrated Fire Control and Integrated Air and Missile Defense, engaging with multiple communities and taking point on communicating information through briefings to move forward in achieving the program’s end goals Credit: U.S. Navy

After graduating from Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a minor in computer science, Whitener attended the Black Engineer of the Year Awards conference in her final year. There, she had the opportunity to network with Naval Sea Systems Command and Dahlgren employees and received an invitation for an interview at NSWCDD. In August 2019, Whitener joined the Dahlgren workforce supporting the Sensor Integrated Product Team within the Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Department.

Whitener’s colleagues at Dahlgren have commended her for her technical expertise and her willingness to learn and expand her skill set. She has supported several electro-optical infrared (EOIR) programs throughout her career, utilizing her expertise and tools to advance these programs.

Currently, Whitener serves as the lead engineer for Naval Integrated Fire Control (NIFC) and Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), supporting the Marine Corps with the Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar Program Management Office (G/ATOR PMO). In this role, she leads working groups and communicates information through briefings to ensure the team is on the same page and on schedule to achieve the program’s end goals.

Looking ahead, Whitener aims to serve in a leadership role at Dahlgren and act as a peer mentor to her fellow team members. She enjoys interfacing with a variety of people, making connections, and receiving mentorship from people of diverse communities. Outside of work, Whitener enjoys spending time outdoors with her dog, tutoring children, learning to cook different cuisines from other countries, and reading inspirational books.

The success of Jasmine Whitener at Dahlgren demonstrates the importance of encouragement, networking, and the pursuit of knowledge in achieving career goals in the field of engineering.