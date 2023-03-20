Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller celebrated Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) workers during Transit Worker Appreciation Week by visiting the Eastern Bus Division in Baltimore. The visit honored transit employees for their outstanding performance and dedicated service to the people of Maryland.

Credit: Office of the Governor of Maryland

“Today, it was my honor to celebrate the champions of our transit system, our MTA Transit Workers who provide the essential services that Marylanders need,” said Governor Moore. He added, “One of my highest priorities is making sure Maryland leads on transit. In order to accomplish that goal, we must invest in our system, invest in our workers, build out our bus routes, and strengthen our railways; and that’s why my proposed budget includes record funding toward modernizing Maryland’s transportation.”

Maryland Transit Administration’s Transit Worker Appreciation Week was inspired by Bus Operator Appreciation Day, which was first celebrated in various regions across the country more than a decade ago. The ceremony concluded a weeklong recognition of those who keep transit running—both on the front lines and behind the scenes—and honored bus operator Justin Harper, rail operator N’Namdi Downing, and the entire Eastern Bus Division.

Credit: Office of the Governor of Maryland

“I am honored to celebrate MTA Transit Workers, whose hard work keeps our state moving and our economy strong,” said Lt. Governor Miller. “Reliable, equitable, and accessible transit is critical to connecting communities across Maryland, which is why the Moore-Miller administration is making record investments in transportation. These investments will streamline our transportation system and support both transit workers and transit users.”

Governor Moore has prioritized investment in transportation—including securing a landmark federal investment project through the Biden-Harris administration to restore the Frederick Douglass tunnel in Baltimore and proposing overhauls for MetroLink, safety improvements for Light RailLink, and upgrading gas-powered buses to electric-powered buses. Governor Moore has also pledged to rebuild the state’s workforce, including in Maryland’s transit system—which has seen significant labor shortages in recent years.

“As a former administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, I know our transit workers are lifelines for residents who rely on convenient and equitable transportation,” said Secretary Wiedefeld. “Every day, our transit customers count on our dedicated workers for the mobility they need to access jobs, schools, medical care and the opportunities that enrich their lives.”

The Maryland Transit Administration is currently recruiting bus operators, rail operators, mechanics, and other positions. Marylanders are encouraged to learn more and apply for employment at mta.maryland.gov/join.