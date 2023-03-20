The ninth-ranked Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse team clinched a 12-9 victory over Navy on Friday evening at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game was tied six times and witnessed three lead changes before Johns Hopkins gained a 4-1 run in the final eight minutes, leading to their win.

Rookie midfielder Matt Collison played a crucial role in Johns Hopkins’ victory, scoring a goal and assisting two. Russell Melendenz, Brendan Grimes, and Johnathan Peshko all scored three goals each. Navy fought hard, with seven different players scoring, including Mac Haley, who scored a hat-trick.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

The game’s final stats were nearly equal, with both teams having similar numbers of shots, ground balls, saves, and turnovers. Navy’s Anthony Ghobriel dominated the faceoff game, winning 16 of the 25 draws.

Navy will play against 10th-ranked Villanova at Villanova Stadium on Tuesday. The match is slated for 4:00 pm with live coverage on FloSports and WNAV 1430 AM/99.9 FM.