The Navy women’s lacrosse team (7-2, 1-0) began Patriot League play in dominant fashion, cruising to a 21-13 victory over Bucknell (4-3, 0-1) on Saturday afternoon at Graham Field at Holmes Stadium in Lewisburg, Pa. Eleven different players scored for the Midshipmen, led by five goals apiece from Leelee Denton and Emily Messinese.

Despite facing a tough Bucknell squad, Navy head coach Cindy Timchal praised her team’s resilience and total team effort in the win, saying, “We were able to score 21 goals, and it felt like our team is really gelling. We got an opportunity to get a lot of players out on the field. Total team effort today. As coaches, Brooke, Brindi, and myself are thrilled to start the Patriot League with a team victory.”

Offensively, the Midshipmen distributed the ball well to tally a season-high in goals, with four players netting their first goals of the season. Navy also converted six free-position opportunities and registered eight assists. Tori DiCarlo led the way with three assists, while Messinese, Ava Yovino, and Isabelle Thornburg each contributed one.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Defensively, Navy caused nine of Bucknell’s 15 turnovers, with Erin Carson, Athena Corroon, and Yovino each recording two caused turnovers. Goalies Emma Richardell and Anne Culicerto combined for six saves on the day.

In the draw control battle, Navy dominated, setting a new program record with 27 draws in a single game. Alyssa Daley led the way with a career-high 14 draws, tying for the fourth most draw controls for an individual in a game.

Allie Boyce and Alex Nesbitt each scored three goals for Bucknell, while Emily Baird and Taylor McClain tallied two assists each. The Bison used two goalies, Symone Ryans and Julia Dembowitz, who combined to allow 21 goals and make eight saves.

Navy will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday, March 25, when they travel to Bethlehem, Pa. to take on Lehigh in another Patriot League matchup.