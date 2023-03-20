The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Team kicked off their outdoor season at the Betty S. Rogers Invitational in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Thirteen other teams competed in the two-day track meet, including the hosting Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan University.

The Seahawks had a successful start to their season, with top-10 finishes and school records broken throughout the meet. On Friday afternoon, Alana Thompson finished in eighth place in the women’s long jump, with a distance of 4.17 meters. Credit: St. Mary's (Md.) Athletics Credit: St. Mary's (Md.) Athletics Credit: St. Mary's (Md.) Athletics

The quartet of Betsy Robey, Lauren Sapp, Brittney Douglas, and Pamela Angel-Aguilar broke the school record and took second place in the Women’s 4×800 Meter Relay, completing it in 10:50.54. Addie Ostendorf-Snell, Dina Jones, Chay’la Rivers, and Alana Thompson set the school record for the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:58.05, earning them third place overall.

Saturday was just as successful, with Betsy Robey finishing fourth in the women’s 3000 meter run with a time of 12:09.55, breaking the school record. Ariana Lecouras finished fifth at 12:35.88, with Stacie Lally following in sixth at 13:44.66.

In the women’s 1500 meter run, the Seahawks had two top-10 finishes. Brittney Douglas finished fourth with a time of 5:21.40, and Ariana Lecouras finished 10th with a time of 5:56.86.

Chay’la Rivers set school records in both the 100 meter hurdles and the 400 meter hurdles. Rivers clocked a 19.36 in the prelims of the 100 meter hurdles before earning seventh place in the women’s 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:20.68. Dina Jones followed closely in ninth place at 1:30.88.

Lauren Sapp placed first in the women’s 5000 meter run, and the Seahawks entered two relay teams in the 4×400. The first team of Alana Thompson, Savannah Owens, Chay’La Rivers, and Brittney Douglas took second place, while the next team of Dina Jones, Pamela Angel-Aguilar, Ariana Lecouras, and Betsy Robey took third place.

The St. Mary’s College Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Team had a strong showing in Virginia Beach, and they are looking forward to continuing their success throughout the season.