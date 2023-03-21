The Calvert County Animal Shelter is reaching out to the public to help rescue Barney, a resilient two-year-old dog who came from an abusive home where he suffered physical abuse, including injuries to his head and neck.

Despite his traumatic past, Barney is known for his sweet nature and love for people. He is trained to respond to commands such as “sit”, “paw”, and “down”, and walks well on a harness. The shelter staff also believes he is housetrained.

Recently, Barney was diagnosed with an immune-mediated condition called Masticatory Muscle Myositis (MMM), affecting the chewing muscles. Although a biopsy was not performed, a handout with information about MMM will be provided to the adopters or rescuers.

Barney is neutered, up-to-date on his vaccinations, microchipped, and 4DX negative.

The shelter is urging the public to help find a happy ending for Barney by adopting or rescuing him. Those who want to rescue Barney can contact the volunteer and rescue coordinator, Jamie Hash, at 410-535-7387. Rescue pick-up hours are available Monday through Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm, at 5055 Hallowing Point Rd., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

The shelter believes that Barney deserves a loving home where he can receive the care he deserves. Let’s help make that happen!