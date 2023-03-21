Junior Chase O’Dell from St. Mary’s City, Maryland has been named the United East Conference Baseball Player of the Week for the week ending March 19. The conference office made the announcement on Monday afternoon. Chase O’Dell named United East Player of the Week (3.20.23) Credit: Bill Wood

O’Dell is the first Seahawk to receive this honor from the league this season. His outstanding performance on the field helped his team to a 2-1 record in their opening conference play, with two wins against Wells College at the Hawk’s Nest on March 17-18. The team won the first two games with scores of 12-3 and 21-8, but lost the final game with a score of 7-4.

O’Dell played an instrumental role in the team’s victories, hitting .727 with eight hits in eleven at-bats, five RBI, and two doubles. He also stole two bases and scored six runs in the three games.

In Friday’s game, O’Dell hit four out of five, including a double, scored three runs, and stole a base in a 12-3 win over Wells. In Saturday’s Game 1, he scored three runs and recorded three RBI, helping the team to a 21-8 victory. In the final game, O’Dell hit his fourth double of the season, stole another base, and drove in two runs.

O’Dell currently ranks second in the conference with a .457 batting average. His impressive performance has been acknowledged by the United East Conference, recognizing him as a top performer in college baseball.

St. Mary’s College (4-6, 2-1 UEC) will next face Lancaster Bible College (2-11, 0-3 UEC) in a three-game conference series on Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., while the first pitch for Saturday’s doubleheader is at 12:00 p.m.

