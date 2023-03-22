Navy freshman pitcher Jackson Beattie has been named the Patriot League Baseball Rookie of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Beattie earned the honor after his impressive performance in Sunday’s series finale against Bucknell.

Beattie entered the game in the fifth inning and delivered a career-high four innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while walking two and striking out two batters. It was his fifth appearance this season without an earned run allowed, and his third outing of two or more innings.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

So far this season, Beattie holds a 3.86 ERA in 14 innings pitched over seven appearances on the mound, with eight strikeouts and four walks. He also earned his first collegiate save against Air Force on Feb. 25. Beattie has been particularly effective when entering the game as a reliever, recording a 1.50 ERA in six outings.

Beattie’s recognition marks back-to-back Patriot League Rookies of the Week for the Midshipmen, as freshman infielder Henry Mitchell received the honor last week from the league.

Navy will continue Patriot League action on Saturday, March 25 when they host Lehigh for a 1 p.m. doubleheader, followed by two more games against league foe Lafayette on Sunday, March 26.