Community Health Nurse Melanie Trifone, Community Mental Health Liaison Alexis Higdon, Pastor Charlie Wharton, and Sgt. Anthony Whipkey of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office represented their agency at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium held in Anaheim, California from March 3-5, 2023.

Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office team presented on the evolving role of a registered nurse and mental health liaison within a sheriff’s office, focusing on how their agency identified the need for a wellness program for their employees and its development. The presentation highlighted the individual components and collaborative efforts of the team to address mental, emotional, and physical needs of employees.

The symposium brought together law enforcement professionals from across the country to discuss and share best practices for officer safety and wellness. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office representatives shared their experiences and expertise with other law enforcement professionals.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing resources and support to ensure the health and well-being of its staff. The agency’s wellness program is a top priority and an essential component of its efforts to support its staff.