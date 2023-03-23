On Tuesday, March 21, the Charles County Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a resolution to form a charter board following a briefing on the charter form of government. The nine-member board will be composed of county residents, two from each district and one at-large, who Commissioners appoint to manage the process of drafting a charter to change Charles County to a charter form of government. The board will begin work on June 1, 2023, and must complete it by June 1, 2024.

Four public hearings will be held to gather input on the draft charter, with one scheduled in each district. The board will be responsible for engaging the community, holding public hearings, and providing opportunities for public input and feedback in drafting a proposed charter. The charter would be subject to voter approval at the next general election.

Commissioners directed staff to immediately begin work by advertising the opportunity for community members to apply for an appointment to the board.

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell also provided a legislative update on the 2023 General Assembly session. The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided a Fiscal 2024 Budget Work Session on the Enterprise Funds Operating and Capital Improvement Projects and fees and charges.

The proposed water and sewer fund budget was increased to add staff for engineering, maintenance, and program management and one-time costs for wastewater maintenance projects. Capital projects include new water tower construction and maintenance, aging wastewater infrastructure improvements, and expanded county connections and waterlines. Anticipated fees and charges would be adjusted to pay for these investments.

Staff also briefed Commissioners on the Agritourism bill, which was developed based on input from the Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force to promote new opportunities for existing and proposed agritourism in Charles County. They highlighted the economic development, regulatory, and legal considerations for agricultural business operations.

Commissioners recognized employees who supported the Oath of Office Ceremony on December 6.

The Charles County Commissioners will hold their next session on March 28-29, 2023.