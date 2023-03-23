The Nonprofit Institute (NPI) at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is inviting local nonprofits to register for its 13th annual conference to be held on April 20th, marking a return to in-person conferences after three years. The conference is an opportunity for leaders and staff in the Southern Maryland region’s nonprofit sector to learn, network, and access resources.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Collaborative Communities: Building an Equitable Region,” acknowledging the pandemic’s backdrop and the relationships and spirit of collaboration that have arisen, strengthening and proving nonprofits’ capacity to meet needs and effect change. The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on CSM’s La Plata campus.

“The nonprofit sector in Southern Maryland is very different today than it was three years ago,” said Nonprofit Institute Senior Consultant Cara Fogarty. “The number of nonprofits that we serve and work with has skyrocketed. At the same time, the nonprofit community is more interconnected than ever, and the institute has been a big part of helping to make those connections.”

The keynote address will be given by CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson, who became CSM’s sixth president in January 2023. Wilson has completed the 2019-2020 Aspen Rising President’s Fellowship program and is a Leadership Coach for Achieving the Dream.

The conference will feature over a dozen breakout sessions focused on leadership, development, communications, planning, operations, and management. Attendees can attend popular sessions from previous conferences and new sessions developed for this year. The exhibition hall will showcase agencies that provide services to nonprofits, allowing attendees to explore many resources in one place.

“The College of Southern Maryland is both a connector and a community convener. This year’s conference will shine a bright light on the collaborative work we all do to provide services and opportunities to our most vulnerable populations,” said Wilson.

Registration for the conference, which is limited, runs until April 13th, and the fee to attend is $65. For more information or to register, visit https://www.csmd.edu/npiconference.