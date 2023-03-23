Max, an 8-year-old, 45-pound pointer mix is in search of his forever home. He is a super sweet boy who loves to smile and give kisses. Max is adored by people and plays nicely with other dogs. He enjoys playing fetch, going for walks, and curling up to relax with his foster brothers.

The Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM) has been taking care of Max and he has been a great listener and follows directions well. “He will come, sit, and stay when you ask him to. He is such a smart boy,” says BRSM.

Max’s video clip showcases his adorable nature and smartness, which is available at https://youtu.be/7y-8FmZS8tY. Those interested in adopting Max or any other beagle can message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

Max’s web page on the BRSM website provides the most up-to-date information about him. The organization is hopeful that Max will find a loving and permanent home soon.