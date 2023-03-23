After finishing fifth at the Red Rocks Invitational, Navy freshman women’s golfer Hallie Brisco has been named the Patriot League Women’s Golfer of the Week. Brisco helped the Midshipmen post a program-record 16-over par 880 team score that earned Navy the tournament team championship.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Brisco’s impressive performance at the Red Rocks Invitational saw her finish the 54-hole tournament at even-par 216. She shot a team-low weekend score and finished just four strokes behind tournament medalist Ellena Slater of Northern Arizona. Brisco started the event strong in a four-way tie for first place at 3-under par 69 after the first 18 holes. She followed with a 5-over par 77 score in Saturday’s second round and roared back on Sunday with a 2-under par 70 outing to put herself in fifth place as play closed.

Brisco’s first-round score is tied for the second-lowest individual round in program history both overall and in relation to par, while her 54-hole score is the second-lowest in program history after teammate Bridget Hoang shot a 215 at the Lady Blue Hen Invitational in the fall portion of this season.

Brisco is the fourth member of the Navy team to capture Patriot League Women’s Golfer of the Week, joining Hoang, Stephanie Lee, and three-time winner Mara Hirtle.

Navy returns to action with the Battle at the Bay on March 25 at the USNA Golf Club, hosting Delaware in singles match play.