The Maryland State Police Acting Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. announced promotions, recognized outstanding service, and presented the statewide Trooper, Non-Commissioned Officer, Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor, Emergency Dispatcher, and Civilian Employee of the Year for 2022. The ceremony was held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds and was attended by families, friends, and co-workers of the awardees. Senior Trooper Kelly Jaskiewicz, 2022 Trooper of the Year Credit: Maryland State Police Sergeant Bret McCartney, 2022 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year Credit: Maryland State Police

Senior Trooper Kelly Jaskiewicz of the Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region was named Trooper of the Year. Sergeant Bret McCartney of the Education and Training Division was named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. Ms. Monica Kline of the La Plata Barrack was awarded the 2022 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year while Ms. Pamela Bryant of the Prince Frederick Barrack was recognized as the Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor of the Year. The 2022 Maryland State Police Civilian of the Year award was presented to Ms. Rita Gatton, also assigned to the Prince Frederick Barrack.

“These awards represent the highest level of performance, achievement, commitment, and dedication,” said Acting Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. “The sworn and civilian employees recognized today rose to the top last year in their performance, perseverance, and passion for doing their best. They provided selfless and superior police services to the people of Maryland. I am grateful for their commitment to making Maryland safer and to upholding the highest traditions of the Maryland State Police.”

Senior Trooper Jaskiewicz, who has been in the department for 15 years, was commended for her work on 22 criminal investigations, 10 of which resulted in arrests and 13 suspects being criminally charged. She was also praised for her community service to the citizens of Maryland during the holidays. Sergeant McCartney was acknowledged for his work as the lead Firearms Instructor for the agency while Ms. Kline and Ms. Bryant were recognized for their excellent performance as emergency dispatchers.

Ms. Gatton, who has been with the department since 1975, was recognized for consistently performing at an exceptional level and maintaining a contractual Emergency Dispatcher position while working to fill vacancies at other barracks throughout the region.

In addition to the employee of the year awards, other awards were presented for incidents involving troopers who were assaulted by armed suspects, a trooper who saved the life of a tow truck operator trapped underneath an SUV, and employees who went above and beyond the call of duty while serving and protecting the people of Maryland.