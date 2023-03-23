The Villanova men’s lacrosse team took on Navy on Tuesday afternoon at Villanova Stadium, and the Wildcats dominated from start to finish, earning a 17-6 victory.

Despite a strong opening by Navy, who took the early lead with a goal by Jon Jarosz, the Wildcats quickly found their footing and never looked back. Villanova closed out the first quarter with a 6-0 run, scoring four goals in the final two minutes, to take a 7-1 lead into halftime.

Due to injuries, the Navy played without five starters, including three of their top-five scorers. Jarosz led the way for the Mids with three goals in the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Villanova’s dominant performance. The Wildcats’ starting attack and midfield combined for 14 of the 17 goals and all 10 assists, led by Patrick Daly with a season-high tying five goals and Matt Campbell with a team-high six assists.

Villanova’s victory marks their sixth-consecutive win, dating back to a 13-12 win over then-#10 Delaware on February 26. They will look to continue their winning streak when they take on Georgetown in a BIG EAST matchup on Saturday, March 25.

Meanwhile, Navy will return to conference action on Saturday when they travel to Worcester, Mass. to face Holy Cross. The Mids will look to bounce back from their loss to Villanova and improve their record in the Patriot League.