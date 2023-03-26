The Navy men’s lacrosse team (4-6, 1-2 Patriot League) defeated Holy Cross (0-9, 0-4 Patriot League) 13-8 on Saturday afternoon at Kuzniewski Field in Worcester, Mass. Junior Max Hewitt led the Midshipmen with five goals and an assist, while Jon Jarosz added a hat trick to help secure the victory.

Navy head coach Joe Amplo praised his team’s effort, saying, “This was a tough week fighting through injuries and illness and I was proud of the team for fighting through it.”

Navy never trailed in the game and quickly took a 3-0 lead thanks to a pair of goals from Hewitt. Holy Cross scored their first goal of the game at the 8:38 mark of the first half, but Navy responded with a transition goal from Jackson Peters and a goal from Mac Haley with just 13 seconds left in the half to take a 7-4 lead into halftime.

Navy opened the third quarter with a 4-1 run to give them their largest lead of the game at 11-5. Holy Cross mounted a comeback but was never able to get closer than four goals the rest of the way. Navy’s defense was solid throughout the game, with Kyle Fairbanks and Jackson Bonitz accounting for six of Navy’s ten caused turnovers.

Credit: U.S Naval Academy

Navy’s next game is at home against Boston University on Friday, with faceoff slated for 7:00 pm. The game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network and can also be heard on WNAV 1430 AM / 99.9 FM.