Bumble Bee, a quick and laser-focused cat, is waiting for her chance to be hired as a working cat. After being in the care of the Charles County Animal Care Center for two months, Bumble Bee is ready to put her skills to use.

Known for her speed and concentration, Bumble Bee is an expert at catching any pest that comes her way. The Animal Care Center encourages those interested in hiring a working cat to stop by during their adoption hours from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm and meet Bumble Bee.

Bumble Bee could be the newest employee for any individual or business needing pest control. Interested parties can contact the Charles County Animal Care Center for more information on adopting Bumble Bee or any other animal needing a home.