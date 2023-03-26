The Navy baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Lehigh on Saturday afternoon at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium, with the Midshipmen pitchers allowing only three runs over 16 innings and striking out 19 Mountain Hawks. The team’s record improved to 11-11 overall and 4-2 in the Patriot League.

In the first game, the Mids dominated with a 15-1 victory, led by captain Nate Mitchell’s complete-game performance, including a career-high 10 strikeouts. Colin Smith and Henry Mitchell both had three-hit contests, while Alex Smith and Nick Burch notched multi-hit performances, with Burch accounting for a team-high three RBI.

In the second game, Liam Golden struck out a career-best eight batters over six innings, keeping Navy’s chances alive until Brock Murtha’s triple sparked an eighth-inning rally and 3-2 win for the Mids. Jackson Beattie picked up his first collegiate win, and Landon Kruer closed out the game for his fourth save of the season.

Navy head coach Paul Kostacopoulos praised his team’s pitching and their ability to command the breaking ball. He also emphasized the importance of consistency, as the team looks ahead to their upcoming game against Lafayette.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Navy is now 96-52 all-time against Lehigh, and has won each of their last four meetings with the Mountain Hawks.