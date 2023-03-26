The Navy women’s rugby team suffered a loss to Army in its first-ever 15s matchup at Segra Field in Leesburg, Va on Saturday. Army, which holds a record of 7-2, 6-1, defeated the Navy team, which stands at 12-7-1, with a score of 15-5.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Lindy Gostage was the sole scorer for the Navy team, and it was her first try of the season. However, no further details or quotes were provided from the match.

The game marked a historic moment as it was the first time that both teams played under varsity status. The rivalry between the Army and Navy is one of the most significant in college sports, and this game marked a new chapter in their long-standing relationship.

Despite the loss, the Navy team will continue its season with 7s matches. They are set to participate in the West Chester 7s tournament on Saturday, April 1, in West Chester, Pa. The tournament’s start time is yet to be announced.

The Navy women’s rugby team is known for its commitment and dedication to the sport, and fans are eagerly waiting for their upcoming matches.