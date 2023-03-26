Credit: Patuxent Habitat for Humanity

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing for needy families, has received a generous donation of $5000 from BHE GT&S, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company. The donation will support the organization’s mission of creating a world where everyone has a decent living place.

“We are extremely grateful for BHE GT&S’s donation, which will help make our mission possible,” said the organization in a statement. “Our mission is to set the foundation for success, which allows a local family to become stable and self-reliant by building an affordable, decent place to call home.”

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity plans to use the donation to fund their next home build and hopes to place a veteran in the home. The family receiving the home will be required to qualify for the program and contribute 250 hours of sweat equity per adult. The family will also be given an affordable mortgage with a zero-interest loan on their home.

“If you or your business is interested in giving a hand up to a deserving veterans’ family, please consider making a donation of your time, materials, or products. Especially monetary donations are greatly appreciated to Patuxent Habitat for Humanity to make this dream of homeownership happen for our 22ND family!” the organization said in their statement.

The organization expressed their gratitude towards BHE GT&S and urged others to support their cause in providing affordable housing to families in need.