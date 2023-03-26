The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team dominated the visiting Bridgewater (Va.) College Eagles with a score of 24-5 in a game held at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium on Saturday evening. This marks the fifth time this season that the Seahawks have scored 20 or more goals in a game, with fourteen different players finding the back of the net.

The game not only saw St. Mary’s take on the Eagles but also pitted the Martel brothers against each other. First-year attackman Joshua Martel played for the Seahawks while older brother, graduate student Chris Martel played for Bridgewater. Both players finished the game with three goals, but Joshua had the bragging rights as St. Mary’s claimed the victory.

The Seahawks got off to a strong start, scoring 10 goals before Bridgewater managed to score three of their own. St. Mary’s then went on to score 12 straight goals, extending their lead to 19, before the Eagles scored two of their own. The game’s final four goals were split between the two teams.

Quinnten Hatfield vs Bridgewater (3.25.23) Credit: Bella Dunigan

Sophomore attackman Aiden Doyle led all scorers with a game-high seven points on four goals and three assists. J. Martel and sophomore midfielder Drew Goldscheider each tallied a three-goal hat trick, with it being a career-best performance for Goldscheider. Sophomore attackman Keegan Preis finished the game with a goal and game-best three helpers.

Senior goalie Ben Robertson made nine stops in the first 45 minutes of the game, while St. Mary’s outshot the Eagles 58-29 and gained a 47-35 edge in ground balls. The Seahawks won 18 of 32 face-offs, with senior Mitch Boudreau going 10-for-15 at the X and first-year Matteo Ciccarello winning 8-of-17. Both players scooped up a team-best five ground balls.

St. Mary’s College will next face No. 10 Dickinson (5-3) at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Maryland, on April 1 at 1:00 p.m.