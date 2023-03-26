The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announced that it will now offer a new bivalent formulation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose for certain children aged six months and older in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The updated booster vaccine enhances protection against severe infection from the original coronavirus strain as well as the newer Omicron variants that account for most current cases. Children aged six months to four years who completed the three-dose primary series with the monovalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine over two months ago are now eligible to receive a single booster dose of the Pfizer bivalent vaccine.

Additionally, the Pfizer-Biotech bivalent booster is authorized for use in persons age five years and older who completed either a primary vaccine series with any authorized COVID vaccine or any authorized monovalent COVID-19 booster at least two months prior.

SMCHD COVID-19 vaccines are available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 301-475-4330.

For more information, including allergy guidance and frequently asked questions about SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination, visit the department’s website at smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.