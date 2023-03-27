On March 23, an altercation involving six students broke out at Westlake High School. According to school officials, staff quickly intervened and separated the students, and no injuries were reported. However, charges are pending against the students involved, and the Charles County Public Schools has confirmed that they will face disciplinary action.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and consulted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office concerning the incident. Anyone with information about the altercation is urged to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.

The following day, on March 24, another altercation occurred at Mattawoman Middle School, with two students involved in a physical fight. During the altercation, one student deployed pepper spray, which led to numerous nearby students being exposed. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

As per Maryland law, the students involved will not face criminal charges due to their ages; however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services has been notified and will provide services as required. The students will also face disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools.

The school resource officer has started an investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658.

Both incidents highlight the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of students in schools. Charles County Public Schools has stated that it takes such incidents seriously and will continue to work diligently to create safe and secure learning environments for all students.