The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of two new pitchers, Jesse Estrada and Connor Gleeson, for their upcoming 15th anniversary season. The team is looking to bolster their pitching staff in preparation for their first game against the Lancaster Barnstormers on April 28.

Jesse Estrada, a 39-year-old right-handed pitcher from El Paso, Texas, has been playing professional baseball since 2005. He began his journey in the Chicago Cubs farm system, working his way up to Triple-A before joining the Washington Nationals organization. Estrada has spent most of his career pitching in the Mexican League and most recently played for Mariachis de Guadalajara. He brings over 17 years of professional experience to the Blue Crabs.

Connor Gleeson, a 24-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand, is considered one of the top prospects from his country. He pitched his first American season at South Florida State College in 2016 and later played for Gardner-Webb University before graduating in 2022. Gleeson made his professional debut in the Australian League with Auckland Tuatara, pitching in 12 games and logging 18.1 innings.

With the addition of Estrada and Gleeson, the Blue Crabs are hopeful that their pitching staff will be able to perform well in the upcoming season. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for weekly promotions such as Bark in the Park, Beer and Wings Thursdays presented by Foster’s Grille, and postgame fireworks.