Ten Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) recently participated in the Maryland Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) program, a statewide initiative for grades 3-12 focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The program provides students with opportunities to develop their academic and leadership skills through various categories of competition.
“We congratulate all of the participants on creating innovative solutions to the challenges and thank the team sponsors for their support in making this year’s program a huge success,” said Dr. Yovonda Kolo, CCPS Supervisor of Science and STEM.
Elementary, middle, and high school students formed teams and competed in categories such as Mobile App, Wearable Technology, Storybook Theme Park, Expanding Structure, and National Engineering Design Challenge – Operation Space.
The Regional MESA Showcase and Awards Ceremony took place on March 23, 2023, at Huntingtown High School. During the event, students showcased their projects, listened to guest speakers, and celebrated the Regional MESA challenge winners.
All first-place winners will advance to the State MESA Day Competition and Showcase on May 13, 2023, at the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab.
For more information about the MESA program, visit https://secwww.jhuapl.edu/stem/mesa.
Congratulations to the winners of the Calvert County Regional 2022-2023 Maryland MESA Competition!
Elementary School Level
Mobile App Challenge
1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary School – Bryson Bauer, Evan Cherry, Wyatt Ker, Juniper Testa, and Nameary Wilkins
2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary School – Emily Bhogte, Reid Caswell, Gabe Garcia, Jackson Glaser, Alice Mayle, Cruiz Pak, Woody Ward, and Blake Williamson
3rd Place: Barstow Elementary School – Alex Curtin, Ian Freeland, Treavor Lungerich
Wearable Technology Challenge
1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary School – Payton Brickner-Davis, Nicholas Lipscomb, Gage Patterson, and Amelia Tryon
2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary School – Nina Jacobs, Tema Pefok, Brooklyn Talley, and Elana Ward
3rd Place: Barstow Elementary School – Raine DeVries, Brooke Grosek, Ella Stromberg, and Blake Wells
Expanding Structure Challenge – Operation Space
1st Place: Barstow Elementary School – Fletcher Sampson, Averie Higgins, Victgoria Cruz, and Erick Masrukin
2nd Place: St. Leonard Elementary School – Juliana Borrero, John Harrington III, Madalyn Marks, Arya Van Oosten, and Jewel Thomas
3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary School – Nikki Glover, Jackson Merchant, Maximus Nelson, Peyton Ochoa, Isac Olig, Bently Rice, and Nicholas Robertson
Storybook Theme Park Ride Challenge
1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary – Nurhale Baspehlivan, Ava Hance, Logan Hassay, Sophia Marks, L.J. Ruck, and Eleanor Sinclair
2nd Place: Barstow Elementary – Sasha Ragano, Gavin Brown, and Collins Whitten
3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary – Francesca Blorstad, Lillan Coffin, Audrey Harms, Haley Hoffman, Juliana Moses, Sai Perez, Brooke Robb, Abigal Welsh, and Valerie Winston
Middle School Level
Mobile App Challenge
1st Place: Windy Hill Middle School – Andrew Droneburger, André Garcia, Emmitt MacDonald, and Luke Gladfelter
Wearable Technology Challenge
1st Place: Southern Middle School – Jacob Alshire, Parker Rock, and Anton Vandervossen
2nd Place: Windy Hill Middle School – Sammi Nealon, Sammy Sperling, Gavin Whitman, and Mason Duerr
Expanding Structure Challenge – Operation Space
1st Place: Northern Middle School – Rodney Miller, Owen Tillett, Samuel Tillett, and Andrew Yates
2nd Place: Windy Hill Middle School – Cody Du, Sean Gladfelter, and Brayden Proctor
National Engineering Design Competition
1st Place: Southern Middle School – Sophie Carasco, Mia Deguzman, Logan McDowell, Sienna Matteson, and Nicole Morgan
High School Level
Mobile App Challenge
1st Place: Northern High School – Mao Yu Cheng and Oliver Diamond
2nd Place: Calvert High School – Sarah Craig, Jason Funchion, and Will Rauner
Wearable Technology Challenge
1st Place: Northern High School – Troy Scheleur and Lucas Wendland
2nd Place: Huntingtown High School – Courtney Easton, Logan Latvala, Rondy Le, and Salem Painter
3rd Place: Calvert High School – Sophie Arness and Ziniah Gross
Expanding Structure Challenge – Operation Space
1st Place: Patuxent High School – Ben Barlow, Alyssa Cadiz, and Adrianna Gonzalez
2nd Place: Huntingtown High School – Isabella Cost, Matthew Le, and Juan Ruiz
3rd Place: Northern High School – Hazim Ahmad and Sally Shanawa
National Engineering Design Competition
1st Place: Patuxent High School – Julian Atkins, Mikey Gray, and Ella Muschlitz
2nd Place: Northern High School – Ahnaf Anowar, Dennis Lin, and Nathan Mehls
3rd Place: Calvert High School – Aidan McDowell, Caleb Morgan, Charlie Zegalia