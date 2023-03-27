Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced on Friday, March 24, 2023, that a Charles County jury has convicted 20-year-old Keishon Javontae Thompson of the first-degree murder of 19-year-old J’Shaun Wallace, as well as weapon charges, following a five-day trial and three hours of deliberation.

On December 6, 2020, police officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf, where they found Wallace with a gunshot wound to the chest. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, a review of Wallace’s cell phone, which was found at the scene, revealed text messages between Thompson and Wallace indicating that the two had arranged for Thompson to purchase shoes from Wallace.

On the day of the killing, Wallace and a friend arrived in front of a business located in the 2900 block of Business Park Drive at around 8:04 p.m. Thompson arrived minutes later and lured Wallace to the back of the building. Surveillance footage captured Wallace handing shoe insoles to Thompson, who then produced a handgun from his waistband and shot Wallace once in the chest. Thompson attempted to shoot Wallace again, but he was unsuccessful.

Wallace’s friend, who remained in his car to wait for him, heard the gunshot, got out of his car, and found Wallace collapsed on the ground. Thompson fled the area before police officers arrived.

A search and seizure warrant was conducted at Thompson’s residence, where clothing was found that was consistent with what the suspect was wearing on the surveillance video. Thompson made admissions of guilt to detectives investigating the incident when he was arrested.

Thompson has been convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, possession of a regulated firearm being under 21, loaded handgun on person, and wear, carry, and transport of a handgun upon their person. A sentencing date has been set for May 15, 2023.