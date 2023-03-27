The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has announced plans to conduct range testing on March 28 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which may produce very loud noise in communities surrounding the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during the testing.

As a center that delivers warfare systems to protect the nation and defeat its adversaries, the NSWCDD has the vision to design, develop, and integrate technologically superior warfare systems for the 21st century.

Range schedules can frequently change, so for daily updates on range operations and test schedules; individuals are encouraged to call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website.

For any questions or more information, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office can be contacted at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653-8154.

The announcement warns communities in the area to expect very loud noises during the testing period, so they are advised to take necessary precautions. It is vital for individuals to remain aware of the NSWCDD range schedules and stay informed about any changes to the range operations and test schedules.