The Navy women’s golf team lost a close match to Delaware on Saturday afternoon at the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club. The Battle at the Bay match play event came down to a sudden-death playoff hole, with Delaware ultimately emerging victorious.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Playing on the par-72, 6085-yard course, both teams showed their skills, but Delaware took the first point when Alisa Khokhlova defeated junior Mara Hirtle 3 & 2. Navy’s freshman Sue Lee evened the score with a 4 & 3 victory over Lexi Dart.

The Midshipmen took the lead when junior Stephanie Lee won her match against Oihana Etxezarreta 3 & 1. However, Delaware’s Christina Carroll tied the match when she beat sophomore Bridget Hoang 3 & 2. Lilia Henkel then put Delaware back in front by taking down freshman Hallie Brisco 5 & 3. Senior captain Eve Worden tied the match again with a one-up win over Anna Kittelson.

In the sudden-death playoff hole between Worden and Henkel, Henkel emerged victorious, securing the match win for Delaware.

Navy will return to tournament action with the 16-team JEL Women’s Golf Intercollegiate at Prospect Bay on April 1-2.