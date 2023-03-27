As the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed, Osprey Week this year shall be celebrated this upcoming week as part of the Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival (“MONF.”)

The Drum Point Club in Lusby, Maryland, will be the host site for this year’s activities. The Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival will occur on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Credit: Todd Anderson / Southern Maryland Photo

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival – SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2023

TIME: 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

PLACE: Drum Point Club Lusby, MD

PARKING: All Parking @ Patuxent High School (except handicapped parking)

(except handicapped parking) Courtesy Shuttle Provided. The shuttle begins at 10:45 A.M.

Admission: $10 adult, $15 Family

This family-friendly festival is being held where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Patuxent River. You can enjoy the outdoors and the festival offerings: live raptors, face painting, free Rita’s Italian Ice, bird, and nature walks, live music, a food truck, raffles, silent auctions, lecture series, and much more. There are two presentations on Saturday:

Ralph Eshelman, Historian, former Director of the Calvert Marine Museum

“Drum Point – a Surprising History at the Mouth of the Patuxent River”

Liana Vitali, Citizen Science Coordinator, Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary

“Fins to Feathers: A Deep Dive into Participatory Science Opportunities at Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary”

Photography contest winners and the prestigious Oscar Osprey awards will be announced and revealed. Please, no pets due to raptors, only service animals.

Nutter Photography and Chris Aleshire Productions will capture the event.

Credit: Sal Icaza / Solomons Island Photography

“We’ve listened to our fan base of festival goers, sponsors, and friends, and as a result, we have added events that align with our core values of EDUCATION.CONSERVATION.CELEBRATION”, stated Rick Smith, one of the Festival’s event organizers. Below are the published events by MONF:

Thursday, March 30, 2023, 6:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. @ at the Drum Point Club . Presentation: “Ospreys of the Patuxent and Osprey Migration” presented by Mr. Gregory Kearns, Park Naturalist – Maryland National Capital Park at Patuxent River Park. DOORS OPEN AT 6:00 P.M. for refreshments and fellowship. Parking is allowed at Drum Point Club for this event. Please arrive early, as we expect high attendance and limited space. Lecture will commence at 7:00 P.M.



Mr. Kearns is a highly sought-after speaker and is an expert birder and renowned authority on Ospreys throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Join us to learn about these birds, the often-seen “fish hawk” of local rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. This lecture series will be held indoors. There will be Raffles, 50/the 50s, etc.

Friday, March 31, 2023, 6:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. @ Drum Point Club for a special concert by Island Girl recording artist Deanna Dove. DOORS OPEN AT 6:00 P.M. Food truck will be available. Parking is allowed at Drum Point Club for this event. Please arrive early, as we expect high attendance and limited space.

Deanna’s voice is unmistakable, and her original work will stir up many of your own memories on the water. Come for what is sure to be a great time to relax and sing along; DONATIONS TO BENEFIT THE FESTIVAL ARE ENCOURAGED. There will be Raffles, 50/the 50s, etc.

The Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival was created to celebrate our charismatic Ospreys and educate the public, agencies, and owners of structures to foster an attitude of co-existence and conservation awareness throughout the Chesapeake Bay area region. Proceeds from the Festival go to non-profit organizations with a vested interest in protecting and conserving Ospreys, Bald Eagles, other wildlife, and natural areas of Maryland.

Our 2022 recipient was Owl Moon Raptor Center, a facility that rehabilitates injured raptors with the goal of releasing them into the wild. $3,000 was donated in 2022. The goal for this year’s festival is to donate to two additional non-profits: the Phoenix Wildlife Center and the Calvert Nature Society. The Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership is the fiscal host for the Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival.