The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Team traveled to the Towne Bank Stadium to compete in the Blue & Silver Challenge. The two-day track meet hosted eight other teams, including the hosting Captains of Christopher Newport University.

The Seahawks put in an impressive performance, notching several top-ten places in various events. Alex Gouin, Eli Henson, and Zane Obi finished seventh, eighth, and ninth respectively in the Men’s 400 Meter Dash. In the Men’s 5000 Meter Run, Michael Wade earned second place, breaking the current school record with a time of 16:23.76.

Credit: Bill Wood

In the Men’s 800 Meter Run, Quentin Pastore finished fourth, Nate Norris finished seventh, Kelly Byrne finished eighth, and Zane Obi finished ninth. Pastore also had success in the Men’s 1500 Meter run, finishing ninth overall.

Amaun Hill had a strong showing in the Men’s High Jump, finishing fifth overall at 1.60 meters. Hill also finished sixth overall in the Men’s Long Jump, tying his current school record set at the previous meet. Zack Kralec placed seventh in the Men’s Javelin Throw and second in the Men’s Pole Vault, breaking his previously held school record.

The Alex Gouin, Emmanuel Douge, Jaedon Aso, and Amaun Hill quartet finished fourth in the Men’s 4×100 Relay.

The Seahawks will be back in action when they host the Seahawk Invitational on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, which is their only home meet for the outdoor season.