The Washington Commanders will host auditions for its famed marching band for the 2023 NFL season. The auditions will be held at FedExField on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Command Force performing at FedEx Field on October 23, 2022 Credit: Taylor Sims / Washington Commanders

The 2023 Marching Band will comprise of musicians from around the DMV and will perform at all Washington Commanders 2023 home games on the field and in the stands. Instrument openings for the 2023 Marching Band include alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, trumpet, mellophone, baritone, trombone, tuba, and percussion (snares, tenors, basses, cymbals, drum set).

Founded in 1937, the Washington’s marching band is the oldest in the NFL. After a two-year hiatus, the band returned for the 2022 NFL season under the Commanders brand identity. The ensemble was re-introduced with a vision to carry forward the traditions of the last 85 years while creating its own fresh sound and experience for fans. Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken, who has conducted at some of the world’s greatest venues, including The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall, will lead the 2023 Marching Band for his second year.

Interested musicians can choose to audition on either Saturday, April 15 or Sunday, April 16, and can only audition on one day. The auditions will comprise of a blind audition consisting of two requisite pieces and one of the musician’s choosing for a panel of adjudicators. The musicians selected to advance to the final round will participate in a marching audition on the field that same day. Practice rooms will be made available at FedExField on the days of auditions.

For more information about the audition process, interested individuals can visit commanders.com/stadium/marching-band-2023.