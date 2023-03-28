Crustacean Nation, get ready to celebrate the start of the Blue Crabs’ 15th Anniversary season at Fan Fest 2023! The event will take place on Saturday, April 15th at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, MD, and will include a range of activities for fans of all ages.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the Blue Crabs team, purchase single-game and season tickets, and enjoy a range of entertainment provided by Fisch Inflatables throughout the stadium. The eTrepid Box Office will be open for the duration of the event, giving fans the chance to secure their seats for the upcoming season.

For the first time since 2021, fans will also have the opportunity to watch the Blue Crabs in action before the start of the season. At noon, the Blue Crabs will take on the Black Sox Pro Baseball team in a Spring Training game, giving coaches and fans alike the chance to see the team in action before the start of the regular season.

General Manager Courtney Knichel expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, stating, “Last year’s Fan Fest was such a great experience. The entire front office has been putting in the hours to come up with fun ideas for our fans to get excited for our 15th Anniversary season. I cannot wait to see our fans return to Regency Furniture Stadium!”

In addition to the activities for fans of all ages, members of the Backfin Buddies Kids Club presented by SportClips can pick up their goodie bags in one of the stadium suites.

Fan Fest 2023 promises to be a memorable event for Crustacean Nation, with something for everyone to enjoy. The event will kick off at 10am on Saturday, April 15th.