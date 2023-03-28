Navy water polo head coach Luis Nicolao has announced the hiring of former Naval Academy student-athlete Jack Finch as the newest assistant coach of the Navy water polo program. Finch, a four-year letterwinner for the Midshipmen water polo team, returns to the Academy after gaining valuable leadership experience as an active duty officer in the United States Navy and as a consultant for two major consulting firms.

Finch played in 97 games for the Navy water polo team from 2011 through 2014, finishing his playing career with 122 total points on 31 goals with 91 assists. As a junior, he registered 45 helpers, which was the sixth-best single-season performance in program history. He helped lead the Midshipmen to an 85-40 (.680) record as a player.

“I am thrilled to be returning to the Naval Academy water polo family,” said Finch. “As an alum, this institution holds a special place in my heart, and I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to the team that gave me so much.”

Finch gained valuable coaching experience working with the Navy Aquatics Water Polo Club from May of 2015 through August of 2016 while waiting to report to the fleet. He returned to direct the Navy Aquatics Club in 2018, serving as the team’s coach while he was working in Washington, D.C.

“I am excited to have Jack join our staff,” said Nicolao. “He brings great enthusiasm and a wealth of knowledge. As a Naval Academy graduate, he knows how to be successful in the pool, while also managing the rigors of Academy life. Jack will be a tremendous asset to our program.”

Finch was active duty in the United States Navy, gaining extensive leadership experience within the office of Naval Intelligence where he advised senior Defense Department officials on countering emerging cyber threats. During his tenure in the Navy, Finch ranked in the top five percent of Naval Intelligence Officers at command and was appointed to POTUS-level Crisis Response Team (1 out of 20) to provide 24/7/365 support to forward deployed operations.

Finch graduated from the Naval Academy in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in economics.