Navy’s Emma Richardell and Ava Yovino were named Goalkeeper of the Week and Midfielder and Rookie of the Week, respectively, by the Patriot League for their standout performances in Navy’s 15-4 win over Lehigh on Saturday.

Richardell, a sophomore from Bethesda, Maryland, earned her first Goalkeeper of the Week honor after tying a career-high with 11 saves and leading the Navy defense in holding Lehigh to its lowest point total of the season. She also caused a turnover and picked up two ground balls in just over 57 minutes of action. Richardell’s six second-half saves helped keep Lehigh scoreless in the second half, marking the first time since 2021 that Navy held an opponent scoreless in a half.

Yovino, a rookie from Parkland, Florida, earned her first Midfielder of the Week award and her fourth Rookie of the Week accolade after leading Navy with six points on three goals and three assists. She had an assist on Lola Leone’s go-ahead goal in the first quarter and added two more assists on goals by Tori DiCarlo and Leelee Denton. Yovino also scored two goals in the third quarter as part of Navy’s 6-0 run to take command of the game. She led the team with two caused turnovers and picked up a ground ball and two draw controls.

The duo helped lead Navy to a dominant victory over Lehigh and will look to continue their success as the team returns home for two Patriot League games against Lafayette and Colgate this week.