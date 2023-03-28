Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) has appointed 10 members to its 2023 Nominating Committee, scheduled to meet on May 10, 2023, at SMECO’s headquarters in Hughesville. The committee will review candidate applications for the five Board positions to be elected this year, and elections will be held to fill one position each in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, Charles County, Prince George’s County, and two positions in St. Mary’s County.

The 2023 Nominating Committee members are as follows:

Calvert County: Kimberly Freeland and Terence N. Gibson

Kimberly Freeland and Terence N. Gibson Charles County: Joseph L. Gardiner Jr., Edward Holland III, and William B. Young Jr.

Joseph L. Gardiner Jr., Edward Holland III, and William B. Young Jr. Prince George’s County: Charles E. Clagett and Ernest H. Riess

Charles E. Clagett and Ernest H. Riess St. Mary’s County: Edith M. Bell, George A. Brown, and Catherine Brenda Coates

SMECO members who are interested in being nominated should submit a Board of Directors Candidate Application, which can be accessed and submitted online at smeco.coop/annualmeeting. Completed candidate applications should be submitted online by 4 p.m. on May 5, 2023, to be reviewed by the Nominating Committee.

In addition to nominations made by the committee, any 15 or more SMECO members acting together may make other nominations by petition. Members running by petition should complete and submit a Board of Directors Candidate Application by 4 p.m. on May 26, 2023. The application and candidate materials are located on SMECO’s website at smeco.coop/annualmeeting.

SMECO’s Annual Meeting is scheduled for August 24, 2023, and the election will be conducted by mail and online. Co-op members will receive ballots in the mail and may vote online or return their completed ballots by mail prior to the Annual Meeting. The election results will be announced at the meeting, but no voting will occur on-site.

SMECO encourages its members to participate in the election process and exercise their right to vote.