The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team faced off against United East Conference foe, Lancaster Bible College, in a three-game series. The teams concluded the series on the morning of March 27th, with the Seahawks falling to the Chargers 12-11 in a thrilling game.

St. Mary’s got off to a fast start, taking an early 4-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Lancaster Bible’s fielding errors. Gavin Wathen’s double to left field sent George Berbakos home, adding to the Seahawks’ lead. However, the Chargers fought back and took the lead 6-4 after the first three innings of play.

The middle innings saw St. Mary’s begin to find their offensive rhythm, with Adrian Auber hitting his second home run of the season in the fourth inning, followed by solo shots from Chase O’Dell and Cole Tarleton in the fifth inning. Despite these efforts, the Seahawks trailed 10-7 going into the sixth inning.

With their backs against the wall in the ninth inning, the Seahawks found themselves down 12-8 and in desperate need of a spark. Cole Tarleton and Ian Walters began the inning with a single and a hit by pitch, respectively, and Gavin Wathen hit the Seahawks’ fourth home run of the game, coming within one of the Chargers. However, the comeback attempt fell short, and Lancaster Bible won 12-11.

Chase O’Dell, Adrian Auber, Gavin Wathen, and Cole Tarleton all hit home runs for St. Mary’s, with O’Dell and Auber hitting their second of the year. Gavin Wathen led the Seahawks in RBIs with four. Trevor Smith started on the mound for St. Mary’s, while Nick Russo and Jake Sandridge made appearances in relief.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back in their next game against Penn College on March 31st in Williamsport, PA.