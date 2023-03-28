On April 1, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks department will host its 40th Annual Easter Egg Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. The event, which will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., is open to the entire community and is set to feature a range of activities for children and adults alike.

For an entry fee of $5.00, children can participate in egg hunts, visit with Mr. or Mrs. Bunny, enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, live animals, and much more. Local performing groups will offer live entertainment, and the Recreation & Parks department will host a BMX and golf demo. A first responder area will also offer “touch a truck” opportunities and K9 demonstrations. In addition, there will be over 45 local merchandise and information vendors and at least 18 food vendors offering a range of cuisine options.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at stmaryscountymd.gov/easter or at the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks main office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the gate on the day of the event, starting at 11 a.m.

The Easter Egg Festival has become a staple of the Southern Maryland community, and the Recreation & Parks department is looking forward to hosting the event once again. “We are excited to be hosting the 40th Annual Easter Egg Festival this year,” said a representative from the department. “It’s always a great event for families and children, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer such a range of activities and entertainment this year.”

The St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Department would like to thank all of its sponsors for their support and donations, including this year’s Title Sponsor, Patuxent Orthodontics, along with Williams, McClernan & Stack; Schneider Orthodontics; Southern Maryland Foot & Ankle; St. Mary’s Fit Body Boot Camp; Dugan, Dugan McKissick & Longmore; the Commissioners of Leonardtown; Community Bank of the Chesapeake; PSI Pax; and Erin’s Star.

Net proceeds from the Easter Egg Festival and the department’s annual golf tournament will be used to fund the Recreation & Parks Scholarship Program. This program allows qualified applicants to participate in an activity at a 50% prorated amount of the registration fee.

For more information about the Easter Egg Festival, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/easter or call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800.