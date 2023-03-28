Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury earned her 100th career NWSL regular season appearance on Sunday, March 26, during the club’s season-opening win against OL Reign at Audi Field. Kingsbury, who joined the NWSL in 2015, has been a prominent fixture in the league, earning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year honors twice (2019, 2021) and being named NWSL Championship MVP (2021).

Credit: Washington Spirit

Throughout her eight-year career, Kingsbury has recorded an impressive 1.16 goals against average (GAA) and 75.2% save percentage, with her 27 regular season clean sheets being the fourth-most in NWSL history and the most by any player with 100 or fewer regular season appearances. Since joining the Spirit in 2018, Kingsbury’s performance has been among the best in the league at the goalkeeper position.

Kingsbury’s first season with the Spirit was record-breaking as she recorded an NWSL regular season record 108 saves before earning her first NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year honor the following season with a 1.05 GAA. During the 2020 COVID-affected season, she logged three clean sheets in nine games across the inaugural Challenge Cup and Fall Series. In 2021, Kingsbury earned her second NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year honor after starting all 25 matches, logging nine clean sheets and posting a 0.86 GAA. Last season, Kingsbury appeared in 27 total matches and made 86 saves for the Spirit, only missing time for international duty with the U.S. Women’s National Team during last summer’s Concacaf W Championship in Mexico.

Prior to her professional career, Kingsbury played at Wake Forest where she earned All-American honors in three consecutive years and was twice selected to the All-ACC First Team.

The Washington Spirit is expected to play all their home matches at Audi Field this season. Fans can purchase season memberships for all 2023 Spirit home matches to secure their tickets, priority seating, an exclusive Trinity Rodman bobblehead, and access to special events throughout the season.