Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., age 29 of Washington, DC, Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) apprehended Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., age 29 of Washington, DC, in connection with the murder of 18-year-old transgender woman Tasiyah, also known as Siyah.

Parks was identified as a suspect in the homicide on Friday, March 24, 2023, and an arrest warrant was issued later that day. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Unit assisted in locating and apprehending Parks on the warrant.

Parks has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, firearm use/felony-violent crime, two counts of reckless endangerment from car, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm. He is currently incarcerated and awaiting extradition back to St. Mary’s County.

The murder of Tasiyah, a transgender woman, has raised concerns about violence against the transgender community. According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 44 transgender or gender non-conforming individuals were killed in the United States in 2022, with Black and Latina’s transgender women being disproportionately affected.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has thanked the community for its assistance in the investigation and urges anyone with additional information to contact Deputy David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130, or email david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.

The murder of Tasiyah is a tragic reminder of the ongoing violence against transgender individuals and the need for increased protection and resources for the transgender community. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and local advocates are working to address these issues and ensure that justice is served for Tasiyah and her loved ones.