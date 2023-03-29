Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced 21-year-old Keyon Micah Jasey to 15 years in prison for Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Jasey entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges on February 10, 2023.

The incident occurred on May 13, 2022, when the victim reported to officers that he was carjacked at gunpoint. An investigation revealed that the victim was parked in his white 2017 Corolla at the Pinefield Shopping Center in Waldorf when four suspects approached him. One of the suspects, later identified as Jasey, pointed a handgun at the victim through his open driver’s door window and threatened that he would kill the victim if he did not step out of the vehicle. After the victim was forced out of his vehicle, the four suspects entered and fled the area.

Officers later located and attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Leonardtown Road. However, the suspects continued to flee until they came to a rest on Mt. Claire Place in Waldorf. The suspects exited the vehicle and ran from the officers. Three of the four suspects were apprehended on scene, including co-defendant Marquese Dayequan Milburn. Jasey was initially able to escape. An officer patrolling the area of Pinefield neighborhood observed Jasey matching the description of the suspect who escaped; he was later identified as the escaped suspect involved in the carjacking.

On October 21, 2022, co-defendant Marquese Milburn was sentenced to 13 years, with all but 7 years suspended, in prison for Armed Carjacking. Upon release, Milburn will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.

The other two co-defendants involved in the incident are juveniles.

During the sentencing, State’s Attorney for Charles County, Tony Covington, said, “I commend the hard work of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in bringing these dangerous criminals to justice. Carjacking is a very serious crime and will not be tolerated in our community. Our office will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Jasey’s sentencing included 15 years in prison for Armed Carjacking and 15 years in prison for Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, to be served concurrently.

Carjacking is a felony offense in Maryland and carries a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison. The use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Jasey will serve his sentence in a Maryland state prison.