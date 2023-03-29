Coors Light presented the Leagues Cup 2023 Bracket Announcement on March 28, which revealed D.C. United’s official 2023 match schedule. The inaugural edition of the Concacaf competition will see all 47 clubs (18 from LIGA MX, 29 from MLS) compete in a World Cup-style tournament from July 21 – August 19, 2023.

The Leagues Cup 2023 Bracket Announcement unveiled the tournament’s Group Stage, which runs from July 21 to July 31. Rivalries will be born and renewed, and exciting rematches between LIGA MX and MLS clubs will be featured.

The Knockout Rounds will begin with the Round of 32 on August 2-4 (16 matches) and the Round of 16 on August 6-8 (eight matches). The Quarterfinals will take place on August 11-12 (four matches), followed by the two Semifinal matches on August 15.

The Leagues Cup 2023 Final and third-place game will be played on Saturday, August 19, determining the three clubs that will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League.

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app will broadcast Leagues Cup worldwide. The app is available on Apple devices, smart TVs, Roku, Amazon, and Google streaming devices, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN, and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches in the United States and Canada.

The Los Angeles Football Club has qualified directly for the tournament as the MLS Cup 2022 champion and will host its Round of 32 match. Club de Fútbol Pachuca has earned the bye as the LIGA MX champion with the most combined points accumulated across the Clausura and Apertura seasons in the 2022 calendar year.

Pachuca will enter the Knockout Stage in the South region, in the opposite bracket from the MLS Cup champion, LAFC, which enters in the West region.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 32, and the top advancing club from each group will face a second-place team from a group in their same region.

Knockout Round matches will be held in MLS venues. Advancing MLS clubs will host knockout round matches against LIGA MX teams.

The club will host matches between two MLS clubs in the Round of 16 with the better 2022 regular season performance. The Round of 16 matches between two LIGA MX clubs will be hosted at a regional venue designated by the Organizing Committee.

The pool of regional venues for matches between two LIGA MX clubs during the knockout round are in the West, Central, South, and East.

Beginning in 2023, MLS and LIGA MX will pause their respective league seasons each summer and compete in Leagues Cup, an official Concacaf competition played across the U.S. and Canada. The champion and the second and third-place finishers will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League and have an opportunity to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Individual tickets will be available to fans via the hosting MLS club, and D.C. United season ticket holders should contact their club representative for more information. For priority access to tickets, fans can visit the Leagues Cup website.